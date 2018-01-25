President Trump’s mouth strikes again

By Tyler Grudi, Associate Editor

While President Trump’s comments often come off as unrehearsed, ignorant and insensitive, opponents lack the imagination to critically combat his political influence.

Earlier this month in a meeting on immigration, U.S. senators accused Trump of branding certain African countries as “sh*tholes.” While Trump denied using the same language, the comment garnered fierce opposition and provided cable news networks with speaking material for the next two weeks.

Unfortunately, the hyper-attention given to this one controversy reflects the reactionary trend in today’s political landscape.

Everyone wants to give his or her two cents on the most recent Trump fiasco. Sadly, most tweets and Facebook posts are infinitely redundant, echoing rallying cries for denouncement and impeachment that are months in the making.

When I heard the news of Trump’s unprofessional language, I wanted to make a statement online, though few people probably care what a college student in western New York thinks. I stared blankly at my computer screen trying to come up with something original. Yet, as King Solomon said, “There is nothing new under the sun.”

As a nation, we struggle to cope with the Trump presidency because we still play by the same rules of the past. We still believe that the presidency is some sacred office Trump has desecrated. What we fail to realize is the innovative nature of the Trump phenomenon.

If Trump’s controversial statements serve any purpose, they certainly erase the whitewashed caricature of the presidency we learned in elementary school and civics class.

As regrettable as it may be, the days of Politicians kissing babies are over. American children are going to have to grow up much faster than their parents did.

Trump may seem impulsive, but the majority of politicians are rehearsed to a fault. The game has changed, and there’s little we can do about it.

Politicians’ fake sincerity creates a false sense of security, leading Americans to believe that underneath all the rhetoric and campaign promises is a genuine concern for the common person. Trump is scary because he is so real; Americans see Trump for who he and who countless politicians truly are.

Politics is all fun and games until you realize you’re not a player, you’re a pawn.

Tyler Grudi is an associate editor at The Bona Venture

His email is

gruditj15@bonaventure.edu