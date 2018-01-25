Mr. President, say something

By Brandon Sapienza, Staff Writer

Since he took office in January of last year, government officials and citizens alike have come together and questioned the legitimacy of President Donald Trump. This is one of the many reasons why Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating if the Russian government colluded with the Trump team in the 2016 election.

On a consistent basis, Trump has stated that there was no collusion. Yet he has, on multiple occasions, said he will not be talking to Mueller and his team in their investigation. Naturally, this raised some eyebrows of Democrats and Republicans in Washington.

If Trump is truly committed to “Making America Great Again,” he needs to talk to Mueller. The divide in America is largely attributed to Trump, specifically his potential involvement with the Russians.

If he wants to, as he would say, “silence the haters,” clearing his name would be the best way to continue implementing his agenda. With his name potentially cleared, Democrats in Congress might be more willing to give him a listen and stop resisting every decision he makes. The only winner, if he is telling the truth, is America. The legislative and executive branch finally may be able to work together and make a change. With the 2018 outlook for Republicans looking grim, according to Pew Research Polls, Trump speaking to Mueller might offer the best savior for the midterms.

A country in which most people want to see the President go down because of this is not a healthy one. As the days go on that Trump doesn’t speak on the matter, his administration is losing legitimacy. If he truly has nothing to hide, one conversation can make number 45 great again.

