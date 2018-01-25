Lights fail across campus

By Hannah Legacy, Staff Writer

Recently, there have been malfunctions with some lighting around the St. Bonaventure University campus.

The light post by the Garden Apartments, damaged in an accident last semester, has not been replaced.

Some lighting in the John J. Murphy Professional Building’s parking lot has been going on and off at random intervals, according to Suzzane Ciesla, an adminsitrative assistant in the Jandoli School of Communication.

According to Gary Segrue, the director of the safety and security department, legal action needed to be taken prior to the repairs.

“After the accident [with the gardens street lamp], the light was reported so that it could be fixed,” he said. “The person [who ran into the street lamp] was arrested for driving while intoxicated.”

The campus community was told the lamp post would be replaced some time over winter break.

The intention of the safety and security department is to have the light fixed, but action has been delayed.

“It’s a high-priced item, between $7,000 and $10,000,” said Segrue. “This needs to go through the [drunk driver’s] vehicle insurance company to get reimbursed.”

According to Segrue, now that the check from the insurance company has been received, the lamp post will be replaced as soon as possible.

The malfunction in Murphy parking lot is the light nearest the west entrance of the building.

David Kassnoff, Ph.D., interim dean of the Jandoli School of Communication, put in a service request for the light, and facilities operations are on the move.

“The latest word I have from facilities operations is that they planned to fix the light in question on Monday, Jan. 22,” said Kassnoff.

The safety and security department is looking into both situations, and they will soon be addressed.

In case of any future incidents, Segrue assured that any problems that arise will be taken care of.

“We do a lighting check every two weeks to see when they’re out,” said Segrue.

If you see any problems with lighting on campus, make sure to call the safety and security office. It is recommended that students save the number on their cell phones in case of emergency. Call (716) 375-2525.