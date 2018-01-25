Krusch performing well far from home

By Matt Petit

Staff Writer

The St. Bonaventure men’s swim team recorded a win on its senior day against The University of Binghamton with a score of 206-78, but the big standout from the meet was a freshman.

Tjaard Krusch, a freshman sports studies major from Dorsheim, Germany was that standout. Krusch won all three of his events in the meet, and was also awarded Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week.

“It’s a confirmation for me that I’m moving in the right direction,” said Krusch. “All in all, I felt pretty good.”

In the meet, Krusch split a 23.72 for the 200 medley relay team, who finished with a time of 1:33.56. Krusch also put up a time of 50.63 in the 100 backstroke as that has proved to be one of his strong suits this season for the team. Lastly, Krusch swam a 1:55.50 in his 200 individual medley, nabbing another first-place win. These times put Krusch in a competitive spot for his first Atlantic 10 conference meet, especially in the backstroke.

“I hope to become better,” said Krusch. “And to swim a new personal lifetime record at A10’s. That would mean that I have to go faster than 49.00 in the 100-yard backstroke.”

A sub-50 second time in the 100-yard backstroke would likely score for the Bonnies at A10’s, as all but two out of the eight swimmers who went sub-50 seconds swam in the championship finals heat at A10s. This would fill a scoring gap for the Bonnies as senior backstroker Matt Taccard was the sole point scorer in the consolation heat last year in the 100-yard backstroke.

Krusch also faces a battle on two fronts as an athlete here at St. Bonaventure, the first being a student-athlete. However, Krusch also faces this challenge while being almost 4,000 miles away from home in Germany.

“I got used to these changes over time,” said Krusch, who believes that his teammates are a large part of his smooth transition to America.

“There’s a very good team dynamic,” said Krusch. “We all have a lot of fun during and outside of practice. It’s basically like a new family for me.”

However, distance doesn’t stop Krusch from relaying his times to his parents.

“I texted [the times] to my parents,” said Krusch.

Luckily, Krusch will find himself in good company at the A10s meet. He will not only garner support from his swim team family, but also from his father who will be spectating at the meet, as well.

