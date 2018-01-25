Hickey addresses critical violations

By Nicholas Gallo, Staff Writer

An email from St. Bonaventure University News on Jan. 16 said the Cattaraugus County Health Department discovered violations regarding the Hickey Dining Hall during a November health inspection.

It was reported by campus media outlets that health inspectors uncovered eight violations, seven critical, during their last visit to the dining hall.

The New York State Department of Health’s online database reported the Nov. 2 inspection discovered food not being kept at proper temperatures. Aramark, the university’s food service provider, included a statement from officials to students about its recent situation.

“We take food safety very seriously and work closely with Aramark and the Health Department to ensure that the food served at St. Bonaventure is of the highest quality,” Aramark officials said in the email. “Any issues found during the routine inspection were addressed and remedied immediately, including the integrity of food from its delivery, through the storage preparation, transportation and to service the customer.”

Nicole Clark, the general manager for Aramark at St. Bonaventure added to the original statement.

“Nothing is more important to SBU dining than food safety and the customer experience we deliver,” said Clark. “We implemented a comprehensive correction action plan that included conducting rigorous training with our staff and on-site food sanitation specialist.”

When asked follow-up questions, Clark said she was unable to share any additional information.

Corinne Miller, a sophomore double major in classical languages and philosophy, said she goes to the Hickey Dining Hall regularly for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Miller said she doesn’t believe there is an action plan happening. In the recent statement that was shared with her, she said she believes Aramark is just trying to save face.

“One time last semester, I went to grab some chicken and it was pink in the middle,” said Miller.

She fears she will still get sick from the food.

Percy Brown, a senior theatre major, understands the Hickey won’t always be perfect but knows the dining hall has positives.

From his experience at the Warming House, he understands the pressure the staff is under to serve students, visitors and faculty.

However, he believes the students should know more about what kind of actions Aramark is taking to fix the problem.

“From a business perspective, they must generate a reasonable course of action,” said Brown. “I care more about a solution than just statements. Slapping a band-aid on a broken knee won’t fix anything, but knowing the right procedure to fix the knee will.”

Clark said that Aramark has consistently received excellent ratings on its health inspections over the past 11 years. She is confident that this was an isolated incident.