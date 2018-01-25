Grammys to take social standpoints

With award show season well underway, the 60th annual Grammy Awards are poised to add additional shock value to an already shocking and publicly contentious year in the entertainment industry.

Despite chillier temperatures, the awards ceremony will be hosted in New York City, as opposed to Los Angeles, for the first time in over a decade. Hosted by James Corden, it will air live on CBS this Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

With expected performances from Miley Cyrus, U2, Elton John, Lady Gaga and more, the event was moved to January to avoid competition with the 2018 Winter Olympics and to promote more viewership.

With star-studded performances, an E!-hosted red carpet and countless celebrity sightings, the event is expected to pull around 25 million views. The event will emphasize the success of not only well-known popstars, but also dedicated producers, writers and technical workers in the industry.

Much like last year, the “Album of the Year” nominations emphasize success in pop and rap. Childish Gambino’s R&B, soul-pop album “Awaken, My Love!” will compete with Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Bruno Mars for the coveted award.

Newcomers Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and SZA all provide a youthful, modern take on radio friendly music, but they are expected to fall short against Alessia Cara, who has received the most unofficial social media votes.

According to Rolling Stone’s 2018 Grammy Predictions, the likely winners will not come as a shock to most. Big-name hits like the Justin Bieber-featured “Despacito” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” are expected winners. However, many were surprised that Kesha’s Praying album did not receive an “Album of the Year” nod, only receiving a nomination for “Best Pop Vocal Album” and “Best Pop Solo Performance.”

In addition to vibrant performances and a glamorous red carpet, the award show ceremony may also reflect the somber attitude Hollywood has faced since the beginning of the “Weinstein effect” and the “Me Too” movement.

This year, congratulatory speeches and red carpet interviews have already reflected a serious tone. At the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globes, many were vocally outspoken about establishing social justice.

Taylor Swift, a member of the Time’s Up movement and one of the Silence Breakers who was awarded “Time’s Person of the Year” last December, is expected to speak about bringing sexual harassment issues to the public eye.

Many in the industry have utilized the recent surge in political and social movements to generate performances. Rapper Logic is expected to perform his National Suicide Prevention single “1-800-273-8255” and it is also nominated for “Song of the Year.”

Although several political leaders have recently referred to celebrities’ political interventions as unprofessional, socially charged music has already caused a positive impact over the past year. During Logic’s performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, calls to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline rose by 27 percent, and are expected to surge again after the Grammy Awards on Sunday.