Davidson threes drop Bonnies to 2-4

By Joe Ceraulo

Men’s Basketball Beat Writer

DAVIDSON, N.C. – The St. Bonaventure Bonnies have now dropped four of five since the new year began after an 83-73 loss at Davidson last night.

The team was without forward Josh Ayeni, who has reportedly been suspended three games for a violation of team rules according to J.P. Butler.

Junior Courtney Stockard replaced Ayeni in the starting lineup, contributing eight points before fouling out in the final minutes.

The Bonnies entered the game in the top ten in three-point field goal percentage allowed, holding opponents just under 30 percent from beyond the arc. Davidson didn’t have much trouble with the deep ball.

The Wildcats were 14-33 for 42.4 percent from deep as senior forward Peyton Aldridge went 3-6 en route to his 25-point, nine rebound performance.

Sophomore guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson also added 21 points and nine assists for Davidson in the victory.

Despite Ayeni’s absence, the Bonnies were able to outrebound Davidson 34-31. What the team missed most from the sophomore though was secondary scoring.

St. Bonaventure’s senior backcourt of Jaylen Adams, Matt Mobley and Idris Taqqee combined for 53 of the team’s 73 points and all nine of the its threes.

After entering conference play at 10-2, the team’s best mark in years, the Bonnies are just 2-4 in the Atlantic 10 and are quickly seeing its NCAA tournament hopes disappear.

The team will look to turn things around as St. Joseph’s comes to the Reilly Center Tuesday, January 24, just over three weeks since beating the Bonnies 85-78 in Philadelphia. The game will be on CBS Sports at 7 p.m.