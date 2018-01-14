Bonnies swim teams victorious on senior day

By Ryan Signorino

Sports Editor

The final home meet of the St. Bonaventure University swimming and diving teams saw both the men and women win over Binghamton University, 216-76 for the women and 191-76 for the men.

The meet kicked off with a ceremony honoring the 11 senior members of the swim teams. On the men’s side, Ben Galinski, Logan Hellwig, Jordan Powers, Matt Taccard, Aidan Wilson and student assistant coach Trevor Maida were honored along with Alyssa Levac, Devon McFadden, Maria Rocchi, Michaela Ryan and Emily Wulff for the women.

Many of the seniors saw success in the individual and relay events, including freestylers Powers and Galinski, who went undefeated on the day. Backstroker McFadden and breaststroker Rocchi also put up impressive swims.

Relays showed success throughout the day, as the women went first and second in both the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. The men also won both relays, along with a second place finish in the 400 freestyle relay.

The Bonnies also swept several events throughout the day, finishing in the top three spots in the men’s 200 freestyle, women’s and men’s 200 backstroke and men’s 100 butterfly, which the men took the top four overall spots over two heats.

For the women, this meet allowed them to bounce back following a dual meet loss to Buffalo on Friday, Jan. 12.

The swimmers are back in the pool on Friday, Jan. 19 when the teams travel to Cornell University. Diving competes at 12 p.m. and swimming at 4 p.m.