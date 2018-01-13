Basketball continues road struggles at URI

By Ryan Signorino

St. Bonaventure men’s basketball lost its third Atlantic 10 game this afternoon at Rhode Island 87-73.

Both backcourt seniors Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley finished with 19 points, and junior forward Courtney Stockard added 14 along with nine rebounds, but five players for the Rams finished in double figures.

A back and forth first half that included three three-pointers from Adams and 52 percent shooting from the Bonnies saw the team head to the locker room down three points, 42-39.

Rhode Island began to pull away in the second half, jumping out to a 63-48 lead with 12 minutes to go. The closest St. Bonaventure got to a comeback was 11 points, as the Rams continued to make baskets as the game came to an end.

Rhode Island’s strong shooting day consisted of 46.8 percent from the floor, 38.1 percent from three and 21-24 from the free throw line. Despite the strong shooting first half, the Bonnies ended the game shooting only 38.3 percent from the floor and 22-31 at the line.

This game drops St. Bonaventure to 2-3 in conference play, while the Rams stay undefeated at 5-0. The Bonnies have yet to win a road game in conference, and have allowed an average of 78.6 points, compared to only 65.25 in the team’s non-conference schedule. The defense needs to see improvement, especially on the road, if St. Bonaventure wants to meet their pre-season ranking of second in the conference behind Rhode Island.

The team takes a week off, starting classes on Tuesday, Jan. 16 before going back on the road to Davidson, North Carolina to play Davidson at 7 p.m. on Friday. Jan. 19.

