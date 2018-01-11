Bonnies win thanks to Griffin’s double-double

By Ryan Signorino

Sports Editor

A career day for junior forward LaDarien Griffin lead the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team as the team improved to 2-2 in Atlantic 10 conference play with a win over Fordham.

A double-double and 21 points helped propel the Bonnies to a 77-61 win at home following loses to Dayton and Saint Joseph’s on the road.

In a back-and-forth first half, St. Bonaventure went in to half time with a 34-31 lead. The backcourt duo of seniors Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley combined for two points on 1-3 shooting, but the twos slow start was aided by six points from Griffin and nine points from junior forward Courtney Stockard. Freshman forward Tshiefu Ngalakulondi also saw time in the first half, adding two points.

Griffin came alive in the second half with 15 points, including several dunks and alley-oops. He ended the game 9-14 with 14 rebounds along with a steal and a block.

Adams finished with 10 points and three assists, and Mobley added eight points and five assists.

The St. Bonaventure defense found its previous form after allowing 82 and 85 points in the previous two games. Fordham became increasingly frustrated, leading to a few hard fouls and ultimately a technical foul on junior forward David Pekárek for slamming the ball, after which Adams made both free throws.

The team heads on the road again this weekend to face the University of Rhode Island on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. in Kingston, Rhode Island. Fans can watch the game on ESPNU.

signorra15@bonaventure.edu