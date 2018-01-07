Men’s basketball slumps to 1-2 in conference

By Jeremy Castro

Sports Assignment Editor

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team lost to the Saint Joseph’s Hawks in Philadelphia last night by a final score of 85-78.

This loss drops the Bonnies to 1-2 in Atlantic 10 conference play.

One of the main talking points coming from the game is the struggles of Matt Mobley. The senior guard scored two points on 1-5 shooting in 36 minutes of action.

St. Joseph’s strategy was to key in on one of the St. Bonaventure guards.

“The idea [was] to eliminate one of them [Mobley or Jaylen Adams],” Hawks head coach Phil Martelli said in his postgame press conference. “We were not going to eliminate both of them. We face guarded Mobley.”

Despite the senior’s struggles and overall subpar play, the Bonnies trailed by 7 at the half.

However, things continued to go south as the Hawks flew off and took a 17-point lead five minutes into the 2nd half.

This lead was chipped into thanks in large part to freshman guard and Philadelphia’s own Izaiah Brockington, who had a career high in both minutes (33) and points with 16 on 6-15 shooting.

The Bonnies came as close as being down by only 4 points, but a turnover with under a minute remaining and St. Joseph’s hitting their free throws sealed a second straight defeat in the conference for the Bonnies.

St. Bonaventure returns to the Reilly Center on Wed. January 10 to take on Fordham University at 7:00 p.m.

