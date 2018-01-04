Flyers end Bonnies’ win streak

Joe Ceraulo

DAYTON, OH – St. Bonaventure’s eight-game win streak came to an end last night with an 82-72 loss to the University of Dayton.

The winning streak was the school’s longest in 47 years.

The Bonnies showed resilience in the second half after going into the locker room down 39-25, but its comeback effort ultimately fell short.

Darrell Davis and Trey Landers led the way for the Flyers, as the two guards scored 28 and 17 points respectively while combining to shoot 62 percent from the field.

Dayton as a team shot 56 percent from the floor, compared to just 39 percent for the Bonnies.

The free-throw line was what killed St. Bonaventure. The Bonnies made just 14-22 free throws including several crucial misses down the stretch with an opportunity to get back in the game.

Senior guard Jaylen Adams, an 88.5 percent free-throw shooter coming into the game, was just 8-12 from the line.

Matt Mobley led the team with 24 points despite not scoring in the first half. The senior guard’s eight rebounds were also a team high.

Turnovers plagued each team as both sides gave the ball away 18 times.

Shooting turned out to be the difference as the Flyers not only shot better from the field but the free-throw line as well, converting on 27 of 34 attempts.

St. Bonaventure’s next game is at Saint Joseph’s on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

