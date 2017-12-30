Strong second half lifts Bonnies in conference opener

By Joe Ceraulo

St. Bonaventure opened up conference play today with a 98-78 win over the University of Massachusetts.

After trailing the Minutemen 25-24 briefly with 6:20 left in the first half, the Bonnies closed out on a 23-13 run to take a commanding nine-point lead into the locker room. A combined five three-pointers by senior guards Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley propelled that late run. The two finished with nine threes and 60 points in total, their highest combined mark of the year.

The Bonnies offense clicked on all cylinders Saturday afternoon. The team shot 53 percent from the field, nearly 56 percent from deep and 80 percent from the free-throw line.

St. Bonaventure also outrebounded UMass 40-33, led by senior guard Idris Taqqee who recorded 12 boards.

UMass junior center Rashaan Holloway played just 11 minutes. The near seven-footer recorded 10 points and just three rebounds in that time, while logging three fouls and three turnovers.

“Having two guards of those guys’ caliber that have been in all different situations and can not only score the ball, but pass the ball and share it is a luxury,” said head coach Mark Schmidt of Adams and Mobely’s performances. “It’s hard to guard those guys because they can shoot from beyond the arc, and they can take you off the bounce.”

Adams finished with 32 points, and Mobley added 28.

St. Bonaventure’s next game is at Dayton on Wednesday, Jan 3 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS Sports.

