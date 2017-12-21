Bonnies extend win streak to six

By Joe Ceraulo

Contributing Writer

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies beat the Northeastern Huskies Wednesday night, 84-65.

Just four days removed from a win over Vermont in Rochester, the Bonnies returned home to the Reilly Center, where the only thing standing between the team and a highly anticipated matchup with Syracuse this Friday night was a date with Northeastern.

The Huskies, like St. Bonaventure, came into Wednesday night’s game having won five straight. Northeastern had also knocked off Vermont along the way, winning 71-67 in its matchup with the Catamounts.

Northeastern hung in for most of the first half, leading 23-21 with eight minutes remaining, thanks to a hot start from its leading scorer, junior center Anthony Green. Green finished with a team high 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Bonnies ran away with it late in the first half, leading 44-35 at the break. St. Bonaventure’s leading scorer, senior guard Matt Mobley, scored 19 of his 23 points in the first.

All five of the Bonnies starters scored in double figures, including star senior Jaylen Adams, who was limited to five minutes in the first half due to foul trouble. He finished with 15 points in just 24 minutes.

Rounding off the Bonnies’ dangerous backcourt trio was senior Idris Taqqee, who had one of his better games of the season. He finished with 10 points, five rebounds and a team-high four steals.

His defense all season has been a big part of the Bonnies consistently winning the turnover battle. St. Bonaventure forced 18 Northeastern turnovers, while committing only 11.

The most impressive takeaway tonight for St. Bonaventure was its free throw shooting. The team has struggled from the line this year, but was 25-28 tonight, good for 89 percent from the charity stripe.

Next up for the Bonnies is its big matchup with Syracuse on Friday Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Carrier Dome.

