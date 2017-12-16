Bonnies win in Rochester on Mobley buzzer beater

Joe Ceraulo

Contributing Writer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – St. Bonaventure University handed the University of Vermont an 81-79 loss today, thanks to a dramatic three-pointer by Matt Mobley, his only made shot of the day, with a second left.

Despite Mobley’s lacking offensive performance, the senior guard led the team in rebounding with five.

St. Bonaventure’s bench came alive as six Bonnies scored in double figures. The team shot 60 percent from the field and an even more impressive 64 percent from deep.

Anthony Lamb, Vermont’s star sophomore forward, wowed the Rochester crowd in his homecoming. The Greece Athena alum scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds in front of many family members and friends at Blue Cross Arena.

Lamb also did a great job at getting to the free-throw line. He converted on 13-14 shots from the charity stripe.

St. Bonaventure’s own star, senior guard Jaylen Adams, led his team with 17 points while also dishing out five assists.

Even though his fellow captains in the backcourt only added a combined three points to the team’s total, freshman guard Izaiah Brockington went 3-4 from deep, scoring 13 off the bench.

The Bonnies got the best offensive performance of the year out of their three bigs.

Sophomore center Amadi Ikpeze was a perfect 6-6 from the field, giving the squad a surge with 13 points off the bench. St. Bonaventure’s starters in the frontcourt, LaDarien Griffin and Josh Ayeni, combined for 21 points.

This was the fourth straight year the Bonnies hosted a game at Blue Cross Arena, winning all four contests.

St. Bonaventure returns to the Reilly Center to take on Northeastern University Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

cerauljg16@bonaventure.edu