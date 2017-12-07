Adams shines in second game back

By Joe Ceraulo

Contributing Writer

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies men’s basketball team avenged last year’s 106-101 overtime loss to Canisius College last night, winning 73-65.

Senior guard Jaylen Adams led the way, almost tallying a double-double in his second game back from a left ankle sprain. He finished with a team-leading 20 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

The most encouraging sign from Adams was that he played 37 minutes and didn’t seem to be favoring his leg like he was in the game against Buffalo on Saturday.

Canisius’ sophomore guard Isaiah Reese did his best to steal the spotlight from Adams. The Miami native dropped 31 points, accounting for almost half of his team’s scoring.

St. Bonaventure got an encouraging performance from a sophomore of its own. Forward Josh Ayeni scored 15 points on 7-8 from the field, despite playing just 14 minutes before fouling out.

Having Adams back in the lineup has helped Ayeni, as last year’s Atlantic 10 leader in assists dished out six of Ayeni’s seven made field goals.

Defense proved to be key for the Bonnies again, as they forced 19 Canisius turnovers.

The Golden Griffins hung around throughout, trailing by only four with three minutes remaining. Four late free throws by Adams secured the victory for the Bonnies.

Before the game, St. Bonaventure’s junior guard Courtney Stockard’s jersey was stolen. He was forced to wear an alternate jersey with the number 30 instead of his usual 11 as a result.

The Bonnies next game is this Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. as they host the Yale Bulldogs on ESPNU.

