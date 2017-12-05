Toledo powers past Bonnies

By Jeremy Castro

Sports Assignment Editor

The St. Bonaventure University women’s basketball team fell to the University of Toledo Rockets by a final score of 58-39.

Toledo were hot right out of the gates, scoring 17 unanswered points to start the game, leading 19-6 at the end of the first quarter.

“You can not get down 17-0 and expect to have success,” head coach Jesse Fleming said in his postgame press conference.

The Bonnies struggled from the field against the reigning Mid-American conference champions, shooting 27.3 percent on 15-55 from the field. Sophomore guard Danielle Migliore led the team with 11 points.

The Rockets also led in the rebounding category, outrebounding the Bonnies 50-38.

Toledo sophomore center Kaayla McIntyre led all scorers with 14 points and accompanied that with 13 rebounds.

“There was a stretch there in that third quarter where we were switching the ball screen, and there were a couple of switches where we kind of screwed up and got caught in the top side and allowed McIntyre to get a couple of easy offensive rebounds, and that closed the door for us,” Fleming said.

Despite what the numbers may say about this game, Fleming was encouraged going forward.

“I thought we played better than we did against Delaware,” Fleming said. “It is weird to say that after a 19-point loss and only scoring 39 points. I thought we moved the ball. I thought we took care of [the ball] better. The looks just were not falling unfortunately. We started to play a little more like how I want us to play, so I was encouraged there.”

Junior forward Bree Paulson missed the game with a shoulder injury. Her MRI results will come back on Tuesday, so Fleming did not comment on a time table for her.

The Bonnies now have until Saturday, Dec. 9 to prepare for their game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at 7 p.m. at the Reilly Center.

