Bonnies defeat Buffalo as Adams returns

By Joe Ceraulo, Sports Staff

Senior guard Jaylen Adams made his season debut today for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, as they beat the University at Buffalo 73-62.

Adams, the Atlantic 10 Conference Preseason Player of the Year, scored the first basket of the game just 13 seconds in, electrifying the many Bonnies fans in attendance. He finished with nine points in his return from an ankle injury.

Both teams battled it out in the first half, as UB went into the locker rooms leading 35-32. After the break the Bonnies, led by senior guard Matt Mobley, would start to take control.

Mobley scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half, including all three of his made three-point attempts.

Sixth man Courtney Stockard came off the bench and provided the Bonnies with 13 points as well as a team-high nine rebounds.

St. Bonaventure showed significant improvement grabbing the boards as a team in this one, outrebounding UB 50-38.

The Bulls were led by juniors Nick Perkins and CJ Massinburg, who each finished with 21 points and eight rebounds.

After the game Mobley, whose free throws with 9:51 left gave SBU a permanent lead, credited his performance to the comfort level he had with Adams back on the court.

Junior forward LaDarien Griffin hit the dagger, as his jump shot with 2:17 put the Bonnies up seven. He finished with a well-rounded line of eight points, six boards and three blocks.

The Bonnies next game is Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Canisius College.

cerauljg16@boanventure.edu