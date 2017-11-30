One final XP

I didn’t think that this XP would sneak up on me so fast. I remember watching Mike DeSanto, last semester’s sports editor, write his last XP and become extremely emotional over it. I’m no different.

Transferring in as a junior was pretty tough, especially moving eight hours away from home. I didn’t know what clubs to join, who to eat with in the Hickey and where my classes were. Instantly after joining The BV, I felt like I was a part of a new family. I knew during the first week it was an organization I never wanted to leave. Everyone from each section embraced me during the first week and were so welcoming. I couldn’t be more thankful for all of you. You truly helped me branch out and become my own person at Bonaventure.

To start, I’m sorry you all had to read an article on Boston sports every two weeks. But I’m happy I was able to bring a taste of where I’m from to The Bona Venture. I’ve met some of my greatest friends here through bickering conversations about the Patriots and Bills. I wouldn’t change it for the world.

The rest of this is going to be thank you’s, so here we go.

Dom LoVallo, I wouldn’t be at The BV if it weren’t for you. You encouraged me to join the sports section during our first conversation, even though I was hesitant. I’m so glad I listened to you and stuck with the paper. Thank you for believing in me no matter what, especially when you caught me having (multiple) breakdowns during this semester, in and out of The BV. You nailed being editor-in-chief.

Jon Sawyer and Mike DeSanto, thank you for teaching me the ropes of the sports section. If it wasn’t for you guys, I would have been lost at this point. You showed me hard work and dedication, and I’m forever thankful for that.

Ethan Kibbe, thank you for being you. It’s as simple as that. You’re going to go so far in life and I can’t wait to watch you soar.

Liam McGurl and Christina Root, are you sure you still want me as your managing editor next semester? Just kidding. Thank you both for choosing me to stick around with you guys next year. I couldn’t be more excited, and your shoes are going to be tough to fill.

Prof. Carole McNall, thank you a million times for giving me the confidence I needed to take over the sports section in only my third semester at Bonaventure. Your advice, late-night critiques and words of encouragement really helped me out along the way.

Emily Losito, I can’t thank you enough for being one of the most amazing friends I’ve ever had. Your friendship is worth so much to me, and I love you to death. I’m so happy the BV brought us close together.

Mom and dad, I could always count on you to text me within 10 minutes after my articles were posted on Thursday night. As always, thanks for your continued support. I love you both!

Ryan Signorino (I’m crying right now), thank you for being the most amazing sports assignment editor and person on this planet. You stuck around even when I was losing focus, taking charge of the section when needed and always were there as a helping hand. I’m so happy The BV brought us together, because I know I’ve met a lifelong friend. You’re going to be an amazing sports editor next semester.

Lastly, as cliché as this is, thank you to everyone who believed a girl could be a successful fit for this position. Like I said in my women in sports media XP, I truly believe we’re going in the right direction regarding gender stereotypes in the industry. I’m not going to stop voicing my opinion. And just like the XP, I don’t want to be seen, I want to be heard.

I know, I know, a long list of thank-you’s, but they’re all deserved. I love this group of people more than anything and can’t wait to take on being managing editor next semester. It can only go up from here.

For one last time as the sports editor, go Sox, go Pats, go Celtics, go Bruins and go Bona’s!