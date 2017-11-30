Love and Other Long Dead Predators

By Joe Giglio, Chattertons

Love is a velociraptor

a long dead predator we’ve only seen the remnants of.

And I’m Dr. John Hammond,

trying to bring it back out of a mix of great desire,

a moneymaking scheme,

and it will be my undoing-

or maybe it won’t.

Sure his life work was destroyed,

but he didn’t get eaten by a raptor.

I guess he did ok.

Love is the sequel to Jurassic Park.

Love is a vampire

wringing their hands in a turn of the 16th century castle

hopelessly out of place in the Buffalo suburbs,

waiting for you to stumble through its doors.

Anything we say was said before,

even calling love a velociraptor was likely uttered once –

and in an only slightly different context.

Even the things said only to ourselves in the dark

were shouted by a man on the subway

who’s unwilling companion stopped listening long ago,

but we continue to say them

because silence is deafening.