Hype up the holidays with beloved jams

By Jenna Cosentino, Staff Writer

The holidays are in full swing and with the stress of finals coming up, Christmas is going to be here before you know it. It may not feel like the holidays are here, but blasting classic Christmas songs will surely get you in the spirit. Take the time out of your busy day preparing for finals to relax and make yourself a cup of hot cocoa and listen to your favorite holiday jams.

We’ll start off with the classic holiday songs: the ones you find in your favorite holiday movies. My all-time favorite that always brings back so many holiday memories is “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee. The sound of her voice and the different instruments make this song one of the best Christmas tunes.

“Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms, “Last Christmas” by Wham!, Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run” are classics for decorating the tree, wrapping presents or making cut-out cookies. We cannot forget about José Feliciano’s all-time bouncy jam “Feliz Navidad.” These will definitely get your holiday mojo kick-started.

Some of the slower holiday songs that can still hype you up for Christmas are perfect for cuddling up with hot cocoa. Songs like Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”, “The Christmas Song” by Nat King Cole, Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” and finally the one and only “Santa Baby” by Eartha Kitt. These are perfect for a relaxing night with your significant other or just hanging out roasting chestnuts on an open fire.

There’s also the songs that get you hanging tinsel around your tree like you’ve never hung tinsel before, like “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey.

Another artist to get you into the spirit is Michael Bublé, with his revived versions of “Jingle Bells” and “Cold December Night”. In 2011, Michael Bublé dropped his holiday album, Christmas. He has a bunch of fast-paced songs, but also throws in classics to slow things down a bit.

Justin Bieber’s Christmas album is also one of my favorites. It throws me back to the middle school days when Bieber was every teenage girl’s heart throb. His songs like “Mistletoe”, “The Christmas Song” and even his collaboration with Mariah Carey on “All I want for Christmas is You” are the best to jam out to when you are Christmas shopping.

Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath the Tree”, Britney Spears’ “My Only Wish” and “The Christmas Song Holiday Remix” by Christina Aguilera are also some of the throwbacks that make the holidays so much fun.

Lastly, we have the song that should be playing on every radio station, on everyone’s playlist and in all stores. “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” by the legend Bruce Springsteen. This song just brings so much joy and happiness whenever I hear it. It makes you feel like the little elves at the end of Polar Express going nuts dancing to the cartoon Bruce Springsteen.