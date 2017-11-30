Fashion and function: boots for winter

By Brianna McKnight, Staff Writer

We have our favorite season and then our favorite fashion season, because most of the time, they aren’t the same. Even though most people dread the snow and chilly weather, it is prime time for many unique fashion styles.

Thigh-high boots have been popular in recent years, especially suede thigh-highs. This particular style of boots looks awesome when worn in the summer, but in the winter, they take on an entirely different look. During the summer, thigh-high boots are normally worn when going out on a Friday night, but in the winter, you can wear them all day long. This accessory gives a casual outfit the perfect amount of sass needed to conquer the day, especially when heading into finals week.

Flat, black thigh-high suede boots look great with a chunky sweater and black leggings. This outfit also looks cute and laid back when worn with a plaid shirt. Depending on the weather, a fur vest could compliment the boots and plaid shirt nicely. These outfits are perfect for lazy days when you want to look chic and trendy as well as comfortable. To dress up the outfit, you can replace the leggings with dark jeans and add a watch.

Oversized ponchos are another option that goes great with this style of boot. Recently, ponchos have been making a comeback, and surprisingly they are becoming very trendy. The poncho scarf is another style poncho that goes great with thigh-high boots. These boots are quite versatile and have a simple enough look to make them an easy pair with most articles of clothing.

When snow starts to fall, two other tall-styled boots that adds sass to an outfit are the Sorel boot or the tall Adirondack UGG boot. Both worn with a chic outfit make for a head-turning statement. Fur boots are really in style and look great in the winter, while keeping you warm.

The best part about these three boots is you can wear a variety of coats with them. Each coat gives the shoe a different look. A look you might wear with a boot is a parka winter coat that has fur on the inside or lined around the edges and the hood. Bombers in all different styles are great pairs with tall boots or even sneakers if the snow holds off. Bombers tend to have somewhat of a varsity jacket look, but are much more fashionable. They look great and are warm for the winter. This coat completely changes the style of the boot when worn together. The bomber tends to give any outfit a more street style look, and the parka with fur gives more of a sassy vibe. The last and most casual coat is a long puffer coat. This coat has gone in and out of style for many years now. This style coat makes an outfit look sportier and casual for really cold days.

Lastly, the best part about this new winter fashion is the comeback of hats. At one time, scarves were the most popular winter accessory, but now it seems that hats are taking over. Hats are being worn in all fashion shows and more often in magazines as well on famous icons. Many models including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have been spotted sporting the newest trends in hats. The newest trends in hats consist of French berets, newsboy hats, knit hats, fur hats and graphic hats.

These winter accessories are simple and easy to pair with different looks and outfits. They can quickly make an outfit look very trendy with little effort. You can find these items at stores like Forever 21, Steve Madden, ASOS, H&M, ZARA, Free People and similar stores. Some of these items can be pricey, but it’s not too late to add some of these to your Christmas “wish list.”