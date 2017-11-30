CAB offers trip to NYC

Due to student interest, the Campus Activities Board chose to offer two bus trips to New York City this semester, giving those who didn’t attend the first another opportunity to explore the city.

The first New York City trip this semester, which took place on Sept. 30, sold out within four days. For this reason, Robbie Chulick, assistant director of the Center for Activities, Recreation and Leadership, said that CAB chose to offer a second trip.

“We thought that with the success of each bus trip and the opportunity for students who may not be able to see the famous Christmas tree each year that this would be a great opportunity to give them that experience,” said Meredith Duca, a senior marketing major and the Campus Activities Board off-campus co-chair.

The trip into New York City has been taking place for at least a decade, Chulick said.

“When I was a freshman, which was nine years ago, CAB offered this trip and I’m sure they did before that too,” he added.

50 students are signed up for the sold-out trip, taking place on Dec. 2. Chulick added that the trips have consistently sold out in the past, as the bus down can only fit 50 people.

The bus leaves campus at 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 2 and returns around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 3.

“This trip, students are encouraged to see the famous Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center,” Duca said. “This is a special trip, since this is the first time in a while we are doing two city bus trips in one semester and the Christmas tree will be up to see.”

During past trips to New York City, students have gone to Yankees games, Broadway plays, shops and visited local restaurants.

“Some students who live close by will see their family while in the city,” Duca said. “Going into SoHo or Times Square is always fun for students.”

As long as students are representing the university in good taste, Chulick said they are free to choose how they spend their time in the city. He said many choose to stay in Midtown Manhattan where the bus drops them off, but others have gone to lower Manhattan to see where the World Trade Center was, in addition to the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and the nearby boroughs.

CAB will plan next fall’s events in the spring and decide if they should offer either two trips into New York City or one in December so that students can see the Christmas decorations.

“After seeing the success of this trip with selling out as quickly as we did, I think it would be a great idea to have this trip become a yearly CAB event,” Duca said.

Although Duca is not attending the trip in New York City, she recommends Serendipity’s frozen hot chocolate in Manhatten, which she considers one of her favorite holiday treats in NYC.

The next trip into New York City will take place in the spring semester on April 14.