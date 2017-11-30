Bonaventure begins branding project

By Anahiz Rivera, Staff Writer
Next week, St. Bonaventure University will be teaming up with the Creative Communications Associates, who will be interviewing students in order to help market the university to prospective students.
“For nearly 35 years, CCA has been building brands for hundreds of colleges and universities across the country – from the Ivy League to small specialty schools through strategic, creative, media, and digital services.” said Darlene A. Oliveri, Account Supervisor of the CCA. “On a personal note – as an SBU alum and the liaison between SBU and CCA, this is a very exciting opportunity both professionally and personally.”
Oliveri and Thomas Missel, Interim Vice President for University Relations, are very excited for this project.
“When the campus community built our strategic plan last year, we felt it was important for the university to invest in an initiative of this magnitude, said Missel. “The goal is to develop a unified and distinctive voice in the marketplace, and colleges often partner with agencies to help them do the work. Having outside professionals who are experts in their field take a deep, but objective look at what we stand for and what we aspire to be is important.”
This is not the first time someone at St. Bonaventure has paired up with the CCA.
“Our new president, Dr. DePerro, had great success at Le Moyne working with CCA, said Missel. “Ironically, though, we were looking at them before Dr. DePerro was even a presidential candidate here. We vetted several firms last year in anticipation of this initiative launching this academic year, and CCA was one of the firms we looked at hard because of their track record at places like Le Moyne, Siena and Iona. And that just scratches the surface of the schools they’ve done great work for.”
Dr. DePerro will be reunited with the CCA during next week to be interviewed.
“CCA has specific groups of people they wanted to talk to,” said Missel. “When they visit next week, they will meet with two groups of nine students, two groups of nine faculty and two groups of nine staff members, plus a handful of one-on-one interviews with some key administrators, most notably, Dr. DePerro.”
Missel said students were nominated by the faculty members who he sought for the faculty interviews.
“I cast a wide net looking for both faculty and staff to ensure I had enough candidates that could fill an interview schedule that was challenging to coordinate, said Missel. “Faculty and staff were chosen for a variety of reasons: We wanted a cross-section of academic disciplines for faculty, and of offices for staff members; I wanted variations in their longevity here; and I also targeted staff who work very closely with our students.”
If this works well, St. Bonaventure may expect more students from out of state and possibly even out of the country.
Greetings!
I am very excited to learn from Ms Rivera’s story how very excited Ms Oliveri and Mr Missel are—both professionally and personally—about this very exciting new branding project!!!
Regarding “When the campus community built our strategic plan last year, we felt it was important for the university to invest in an initiative of this magnitude, said Missel”:
Several expressions regularly bring coffee-snorts (or at least dizzying eye-rolling and tweets of “LMFAO”) from those SBU faculty and staff who have been around here for a while. Two of the most reliable triggers are “Commitment to the University’s Merit and Market Compensation Policy for Faculty and Administration” and “Strategic Plan.”
“Commitment to Compensation Policy”
SBU’s Faculty/Administration Compensation Policy has lain unmolested among “The Governing Documents of St. Bonaventure University” ever since it was adopted by the Board of Trustees during the spring of 1997. (One of SBU’s great faculty members—Dr. Dave Carpenter, of the Dept. of Psychology—used to monitor the University’s consistent non-adherence to its Compensation Policy, but Dave has since retired and no longer wastes his time in that manner.)
“Strategic Plan”
SBU has adopted new Strategic Plans approximately semi-decadally since time immemorial. They spontaneously combust after lying around somewhere for 4-5 years, only to have a new Plan arise, like Dumbledore’s pet Fawkes, out of its predecessor’s ashes. … but—unlike Fawkes—not having contributed anything.
St. Bonaventure’s most recent three Strategic Plans arose in about 2008 (after the demise of 2004’s “Blueprint for Progress”, described below), 2012, and (apparently, as this story quotes Missel) 2016. (Some enterprising BVer might learn something eye-opening by asking the University’s current Administration for copies of those Strategic Plans, along with the University’s assessments of the extents to which the University achieved the Strategic Goals, etc., contained therein.)
SBU’s Strategic Plans are not, generally, “built by the campus community.” The signal exception was the Strategic Plan that was built by the Commission for the Future (Dr. Dave Carpenter, Co-Chair), consisting of Trustee, Faculty, Staff and Student representatives who worked prodigiously, and with enormous community input. That Commission’s Strategic Plan was subsequently pronounced by someone (not “the community”) not to be a Strategic Plan at all, but instead merely the Commission’s “Final Report.” A small fraction of the Commission’s Plan was transmogrified by someone (not “the community”) into a colorful, glossy brochure titled “Blueprint for Progress: Expectations and Aspirations” in about 2004. (Some enterprising BVer might learn something eye-opening by asking the University’s current Administration for copies of the Commission’s Strategic Plan [with all its Attachments/Appendices/Whatever], the subsequent “Blueprint for Progress”, and the University’s assessment/s of the extent to which it achieved the Strategic Goals, etc., contained therein.)
I expect that examination of these Strategic Plans and assessments thereof will disclose the “real news” that St. Bonaventure has been identifying most of the same “challenges” Plan after Plan, and has failed to accomplish anything meaningful about them year after year. (… the University’s representations to the Middle States Commission on Higher Education notwithstanding.)
Regarding “The goal is to develop a unified and distinctive voice in the marketplace, and colleges often partner with agencies to help them do the work. Having outside professionals who are experts in their field take a deep, but objective look at what we stand for and what we aspire to be is important”:
This use of the term “voice” brings to mind SBU’s periodic adoptions of new slogans. (I may have these somewhat mixed up in wording and/or sequence, but …) Recent slogans include “Get a life worth living,” “Academic Excellence – Experience It!”, and “Becoming Extraordinary.” Whatwill the next one be?
St. Bonaventure has devoted a lot of man/woman hours over the years formulating “who we are” and “what we aspire to,” with little to show for all the resulting Mission Statements. Values Statements. Our Three Pillars Statements (1. Decent Faculty who don’t demand too much of the students we get; 2. Brown Robes; and 3. Men’s Basketball, but maybe not in that order), Whatever Statements
Those discussion have only been exceeded in futility by the occasionally-resurgent attempts to settle upon and explain in something approximating English what our “Franciscan Values” are. (Some enterprising BVer … )
Regarding Creative Communications Associates (in or out of earshot of SBU administrators/faculty/whomever?) asking 18 professor-nominated, administrator-picked students for advice on how to market St. Bonaventure to prospective students:
I have frequently heard that two of Bona’s greatest student attractors (besides the nearby “Enchanted Mountains” with their now-off-limits “Heart”) are not having to work very hard, and getting to drink a lot. (… but maybe those opinions only surface when truly-representative students are free to respond anonymously?)
It may be relevant that the average, objectively-measured quality (SAT’s, HS GPA’s, HS class ranks) of matriculating freshman students is generally below that of average accepted applicants. (Perhaps many of the most highly-qualified applicants decide not to attend college after all?)
Many years ago (around 1997, I think), a “President’s Commission on Student Life”–hard-driven by its Chair Dr. Ted Georgian–delved deeply into such matters, and issued a Final Report containing numerous, thoughtful recommendations. … which were passed on to an implementation committee. … out of which doodly-squat emanated. (Some enterprising BVer might learn something eye-opening by asking the University’s current Administration for a copy of the “Georgian Commission’s” Final Report, together with a copy of the University’s assessment of its actions in response.)
BTW: I recommend that everyone concerned with Creative Communications Associates’ upcoming focus groups of Administration-picked faculty, staff and students refrain from referring to their interviewees as “representatives” of the faculty, etc. (Back on 16 April 2004, the not-yet-gonadectomized Faculty Senate passed—unanimously—a formal Motion opposing use of the term “representatives” to refer to Administration-picked faculty members on University committees/commissions/task-forces/etc. [I encourage examination of the Minutes of that meeting, and also of the cited antecedent Correspondence and discussion] as well as of along with the preceding events that led up to it.] IMHO, the University’s staff and student constituencies ought to be afforded similar consideration.
Regarding “I cast a wide net looking for both faculty and staff to ensure I had enough candidates that could fill an interview schedule that was challenging to coordinate, said Missel. “Faculty and staff were chosen for a variety of reasons: We wanted a cross-section of academic disciplines for faculty, and of offices for staff members; I wanted variations in their longevity here; and I also targeted staff who work very closely with our students”:
Most of the longevitarians I know have opted for cynicism (but beware of not being cynical enough!) or just putting in their time until they can phase out. (I’m one of the exceptions, and have consequently been largely ex-“communicated” by the University.)
As Winston Churchill exhorted in his speech to Harrow School in October 1941, after about a year of the Battle of Britain and the Blitz:
“Never give in, never give in, never, never, never, never-in nothing, great or small, large or petty – never give in except to convictions of honour and good sense. Never yield to force; never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy. We stood all alone a year ago, and to many countries it seemed that our account was closed, we were finished. All this tradition of ours, our songs, our School history, this part of the history of this country, were gone and finished and liquidated.
“Very different is the mood today. Britain, other nations thought, had drawn a sponge across her slate. But instead our country stood in the gap. There was no flinching and no thought of giving in; and by what seemed almost a miracle to those outside these Islands, though we ourselves never doubted it, we now find ourselves in a position where I say that we can be sure that we have only to persevere to conquer.”
(copied from the complete text of Churchill’s speech at https://www.nationalchurchillmuseum.org/never-give-in-never-never-never.html )
Thank you for your attention.
George “The Hufu(TM) Harasser” Lapennas
Associate Professor of Biology, Retired