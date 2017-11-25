TCU wins rebound battle, beats Bonnies

By Joe Ceraulo, Sports Staff

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team lost to Texas Christian University 89-79 tonight in the Emerald Coast Classic championship game, failing to carry over the momentum from last night’s upset of Maryland.

Senior guard Matt Mobley struggled for the second consecutive night from the field, shooting just 3-11 (3-9 from three-point range). He went 9-12 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.

The team’s leading scorer, freshman guard Izaiah Brockington, scored 20 points off the bench while converting 4-8 from deep.

The Bonnies defense impressed early, forcing most of TCU’s 18 turnovers in the first half until they ran out of gas in the second.

Trailing by five at the half, they came out roaring early in the second, and just 38 seconds in managed to tie the game at 41.

That was the closest they’d make it.

TCU took advantage of what seemed to be a tired St. Bonaventure team and bullied them in the paint. They outrebounded the Bonnies 37-23 and held a 17-8 advantage on the offensive glass. It was second and third chance opportunities for TCU that enabled them to run away with the game late.

Senior guard Kenrich Williams led the Horned Frogs with 11 rebounds, six of which came on the offensive end. He also finished second in scoring with 17 points.

The Bonnies got to the free throw line a season high 44 times, converting on 32 of their shots.

St. Bonaventure’s next game is Wednesday, Nov. 29 at Siena as they’ll look to win the Franciscan Cup for a second straight year.

cerauljg16@bonaventure.edu