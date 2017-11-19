Bonnies defeat EMU with dominant second half

By Jeremy Castro, Sports Staff

The St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles by the final score of 70-51 yesterday.

Mckenna Maycock led the Bonnies with 15 points, her second straight game leading the team in scoring.

“I think everyone had in their mind that we were going to attack them,” Maycock said. “I think that opened up a lot of things for everyone. Everyone is executing the offense so well.”

The Bonnies started out strong, opening up an 18-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. However, Eastern Michigan came out in the second quarter in a two-three zone defense, and the Bonnies went cold.

Head Coach Jesse Fleming acknowledged the struggles in the second quarter.

“They switched to a two-three zone, which is really not what they do,” Fleming said. “We had been scoring against its man defense. I thought we got a little tight and the ball slowed down a bit.”

At the half, the Bonnies trailed 26-24.

Despite being down, Bonaventure started the second half strong, going on a quick 10-2 run inside the first three minutes of the third quarter.

“I was really proud of the third quarter,” Fleming said. “It was all about our defense. I thought D [Danielle Migliore] came out and made a big shot and then our defense just flourished from there. We kept it out of the paint and won some loose balls.”

The Bonnies outscored Eastern Michigan 25-6 in the third quarter.

Bonaventure had four double-digit scorers in the game with Maycock leading the way with 15.

Arielle Harvey had 13 points on 5-8 shooting from the field and provided some strong minutes off the bench.

“We have never had a kid like her,” Fleming said “She can score at any time. She can elevate and shoot over people. She is long. She can guard a lot of positions. I think she is fantastic. With her, it is just going to be figuring out the consistence on both sides of the ball.”

Despite not having double-digit scoring, senior guard Mariah Ruff had 10 assists and became only the eleventh player in school history to have over 300 career assists.

“It means everything to us,” Maycock said. “I look up to Mariah. I think everyone on the team does. She is such a great player and is the key leader of this team”

The Bonnies visit Bucknell University this upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 21 for a 6 p.m. slate.

