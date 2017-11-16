Student faces DWI charges

By Mya Cappellino, Contributing Writer

On Nov. 11, at 11:39 p.m., St. Bonaventure Safety and Security officers responded to a report of a heavily damaged vehicle at the Richter Center outdoor parking lot.

Upon arrival, they encountered a female student, who was alone occupying the vehicle.

“A subsequent investigation revealed the student struck a utility pole between the warming hut and Gardens West Apartments on Clare Road,” said Gary Segrue, director of safety and security.

An ambulance and local law enforcement were contacted due to the amount of property damage and concern for the driver’s medical condition.

The Cattaraugus County Sherriff’s Office arrested the student for driving while intoxicated.

The damage to the pole is approximately $9,000. The light will be replaced over winter break.