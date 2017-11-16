SPECTRUM hosts Trans Awareness event

By Anahiz Rivera, Contributing Writer

Founded by Gwendolyn Ann Smith, Transgender Day of Remembrance is a day to remember transgender men and women lost to transphobic violence and hate crimes. Spectrum, St Bonaventure’s LGBTQ+ club, held an event to kick off Transgender Awareness Week before Thanksgiving break.

The event was held outdoors between the Quick Center and Devereux Hall on Monday, Nov. 13 with hot chocolate to keep the attendees warm. Haylei John, a senior international studies and Spanish double major and president of the Student Government Association, spoke about the importance of unity during this time.

“SGA is proud to have an organization like Spectrum that promotes inclusion, awareness and support for members of the LGBTQ+ community both at Bonaventure and beyond,” said John. “We stand here tonight to promote not only awareness but to show the need for greater dialogue and, moreover, action in addressing violence against members of the trans-community. This starts first with acknowledging the issue, making it clear that such hate and violence has no place in our community at Bonaventure.”

Bryce Spadafora, a senior journalism and mass communications major and the vice president of SPECTRUM, also went up to the microphone to address the audience. Spadafora has been a member of SPECTRUM since his sophomore year.

“I joined because I wanted to come out. I wanted a place to feel comfortable expressing myself and learning more about my identity with people who understood,” said Spadafora.

He also stressed the significance of joining together as a community, engaging the audience in a chant. The names and pictures of 23 transgender people who have died so far this year were displayed. After a brief moment of silence, Spadafora said, “Let us unite,” to which the audience responded, “We fight for your rights.”

Spadafora also mentioned that SPECTRUM is hosting a petition for gender-inclusive housing.

“Our trans students deserve safety as much as any other student on campus,” said Spadafora. “We, as members and supporters of SPECTRUM, call upon St. Bonaventure University to provide a safe, inclusive and supportive experience for all students regardless of their gender identity or gender expression. We demand that gender-inclusive housing options on campus are available so that students may access living environments where they can freely express their gender identity or gender expression without fear of repercussions. Gender inclusive housing, however, should not require students to declare gender identity or gender expression.”

Spadafora also mentioned Bonaventure alumna and newly elected Virginia delegate, Danica Roem, ’06, the first openly transgender person elected to state office.

“We’re super thrilled about Roem’s election. It’s starting to show that the attitude toward trans people is changing,” said Spadafora.

“It’s also nice to see how many people are getting elected into office,” said freshman business major, Anna Giglio, who is also treasurer of Spectrum. “Trans people are finally getting into the positions they deserve. The government encompasses more groups of people now.”

This is the first time SPECTRUM has held this specific event. Last year, SPECTRUM created a series of posters for victims of transphobia. However, SPECTRUM’s events are not focused on hate crimes. SPECTRUM recently did a Big Gay Door for Coming Out Day, and they will be hosting more events throughout the year to recognize all the identities throughout the year.

SPECTRUM meets every Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in Swan 205.