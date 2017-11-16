Ragnarok differs from other Marvel films

“Thor: Ragnarok,” is the Marvel movie that every other Thor movie should have followed the formula to.

The film is funny, clever and follows elements of a superhero movie, but also ties in elements of a comedy film, as well.

A team of talented actors helped make this film a change of stigma surrounding superhero and action films.

It brings a relaxing experience for viewing with incredible visuals, an easy-to-follow plot and punchlines that are not too corny to ruin it.

The story begins with Thor surprisingly defeating the fire demon Surtur and preventing Ragnarok – the prophetic tale where the homeland of Asgard is brutally destroyed.

Thor then meets up with Loki, villain of the original “Avengers” and Thor’s brother, who plays as an antihero.

After the family reunion, Hela, sister to Thor and god of death, escapes from imprisonment to take over Asgard.

Hela is the strongest out of the three Asgardian gods and proves it by shattering Thor’s hammer. Hela sends both Thor and Loki to the filthy wasteland planet Sakaar, which holds an enormous fight-to-the-death.

This brings together Thor, god of thunder, and The Incredible Hulk against each other.

The pacing of the flick is magnificent. The plot smoothly plays out the action-packed story with three separate subplots that all join in the end.

Chris Hemsworth plays one of his best performances as Thor by perfecting the charismatic, strong and clumsy god.

Dr. Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, also makes a small appearance that humorously illustrates his powers in a smooth fashion.

The comedy of “Ragnarok” is warm, clever and relatable. In one scene, Loki, who tries not to break into laughter, tells the story of when he would transform into a snake to scare Thor, which got loud laughs from the crowd.

The banter between Thor and The Hulk is also fun. Another notable detail is Hulk’s character, which is extremely more detailed than in the previous Marvel films.

His character is not there just to get mad and “Hulk Smash!” but also tells more about the inner Hulk with some interesting dialogue.

“Ragnarok” is a treat to Marvel fans with callbacks to earlier films, witty humor and amazing fighting scenes.

The ending, where Thor defeats Hela, is mind-blowing at a strategic and clever standpoint.

The only thing better than the writing of the film is the soundtrack.

Artists include Imagine Dragons, Lupe Fiasco, Bruno Mars, Skrillex and Led Zeppelin’s hit “Immigrant Song,” which headlined the film’s marketing campaign.

Even for the moviegoers who are not that huge on superhero and action flicks, “Ragnarok” is a must see for any lover of funny films.