I will not stop writing

By Brandon Sapienza, Staff Writer

It has come to my attention that for the past week since I published an article relating to the partying that takes place on this campus, I have been a target for many people who disagree with me.

I would like to address that I write in the opinions section. Writing for this section gives me the ability to share my thoughts with whoever chooses to read my op-eds.

Despite a lot of the negativity that I have received regarding this article, I can say that I have also been receiving many compliments and praises about that same article. Of course, I do not expect everyone to agree with me. That is perfectly normal. I invite anyone who was angered in any way by my article to contact me so we can have an open and respectful dialogue.

Make no mistake about it; this is not an apology. I meant every single word I wrote that ended up in the newspaper. I put a lot of work and research into every article that goes into The Bona Venture. I do this not only because it is the right thing to do, but I also take pride in my work. I would never publish something that I either do not believe in or that is flat-out untrue.

One final thing; the publication of this article opened my eyes to types of people on this campus. I came to Bonaventure to perfect my craft, journalism. It is my passion, and it is my future. I did not come here to worry about my safety and well-being after I publish something that can be viewed as a little out-of-touch.

We’re all Bonnies, and as a community, we are called to be willing to understand and respect one another, not to be menacing. Despite all the negative feedback, I will continue to write for this paper, and just know my goal is not to create controversy but to start an insightful conversation that, as a community, we can all participate in.