Giving Tuesday comes to Bona’s

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that began in 2012 at a cultural center in New York City that wanted to create a way for people all over the world to bring change to their communities using social media.

Following the consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday kicks off the charitable season and supports giving and philanthropy.

A group of six marketing majors is coordinating with Jeff Sved, director of the Franciscan Center for Social Concern (FCSC), and Jessica Cason, development associate for the FCSC, to start a #GivingTuesday campaign to raise funds for and bring awareness to organizations on campus.

Students Timothy Wroblewski, Patrick Coyne, Kelsey Jarosz, Max Evans, Ryan (Taylor) Vero and Robert Marshall created profiles for each of the ten organizations they wish to promote on Facebook and Twitter with #SBUGivingTuesday.

The groups #SBUGivingTuesday plans to raise funds for and bring awareness to are BonaResponds, SPCA, Silver Wolves, Bona Buddies, ENACTUS, Campus Conservationists, Embrace It Africa, FCSC, BREAKtheBubble and Farm to Table.

The #SBUGivingTuesday campaign hopes to raise $10,000 for these clubs and organizations. Sved is promoting the event with the slogan “10 for 10.” If the campaign reaches their $10,000 goal by the end of the day, Sved will shave his head, giving up 10 inches of hair.

Since the event is entirely online, its success is dependent on campus and community support.

“We’re not asking students for financial contributions—though they’re welcome to donate,” said Sved. “We’re asking for likes and retweets. The biggest contribution they can make is their influence.”