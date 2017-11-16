Faculty panel discusses grad school

By Ashlee Gray, Contributing Writer

A faculty panel, who recently completed graduate degrees, spoke about various topics including how the graduate experience differs from undergraduate education and the skills needed to succeed in graduate school.

The Career and Professional Readiness Center hosted the panel on Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the William F. Walsh Science Center’s ampitheater.

The CPRC welcomed students from all majors to attend.

“Last year, we offered a graduate school seminar, but we thought it would be nice to have some panel discussions this year to up the ante,” said Marie Torrey, a career counselor for the CPRC.

Before the event began, Torrey explained what the CPRC hoped students would take away from the discussion.

“We are hoping students will learn more about the graduate process and the timeline of applying to schools and what it’s like to apply to competitive grad schools,” Torrey said.

The faculty on the panel had completed a wide range of graduate degrees including psychology, chemistry, English, sociology and physics.

Torrey hoped that students would feel more prepared for the process and leave with an understanding of the skills needed for graduate school.

“I think this panel will drive home specific skills and characteristics that students should possess, skills that are important when moving on to grad school and the work force,” Torrey said.

Faculty panelists included Althea Bauernschmidt, Ph.D., Scott Simpson, Ph.D., Donika Kelly, Ph.D., Benjamin Gross, Ph.D., and James Pientka, Ph.D.

Each panelist shared a different reason he or she was motivated to attend graduate school. Bauerschmidt went to continue her research; Gross attended because he found a new passion in sociology; Pientka went because a degree was required for his profession.

“It is a panel of faculty that focuses on arts and sciences, but this panel will be relevant for all majors,” Torrey said. “It is information that all students need to know if they are applying for graduate school.”

Erin McNell, a sophomore biochemistry major, did not know the best way to begin the graduate school process. She came to the panel hoping for insight on where to start. The panelists suggested comparing schools, programs and scholarships to find the best fit.

“I definitely feel more prepared, and I have more of an idea of what I should be doing at this point and really what grad school consists of,” McNell said.

The CPRC plans on having another panel or seminar for students interested in preparing for graduate school next semester.