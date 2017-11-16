Books make a difference

By Luke Nolan, Staff Writer

Students across the country simply do not read anymore. This issue is greater than the perceived issue of free speech – greater than that of political correctness.

Reading for pleasure or reading outside of what is required is a concept that many simply balk at, either out of laziness or confusion.

Perhaps our standards have fallen. Instead of The Lord of the Rings or The Divine Comedy, both literary classics and widely considered to be masterpieces in their own genre, people today often opt for less challenging, non-offensive literature.

The Harry Potter series is arguably the most common, read by 5th graders and grandmothers alike. While there is nothing wrong with appealing to everybody, it excludes the more challenging linguistic approaches, which sharpen the mind and expand one’s vocabulary.

There is certainly enough good literature in the world to satisfy every palette. The problem is that people simply are not challenging themselves.

This would naturally lead to a degree of ignorance. Not only is one depriving themselves of knowledge but also pleasure and satisfaction.

There is nothing quite like finishing a good book. It certainly feels like more of an accomplishment than seeing the end-credits of a two-hour long movie that requires one only to keep their eyes open.

This problem likely stems from the policy in most primary schools, namely assigned reading with little room for legitimate “experimentation,” at least in terms of literature. What often happens, and I have experienced it, is students are presented with either one book they have to read together as a class (ignoring the pace of the individual reader), or the students get to “choose” from a predetermined list of inoffensive books which likely enforce biases and ideas taught by their teachers.

The problem goes beyond simple taste or preference. It is a problem which narrows and dulls the mind, insulating one from different ideas, genres and viewpoints. Without exposing yourself to something new once in a while, you run the risk of becoming not only hyper-sensitive but also somewhat ignorant of the cultural underpinnings of modern society. Reading leads to greater understanding of the past and the present, and it can better prepare you for the future.