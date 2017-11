By Matthew Petit, Contributing Writer

My love,

is a little beast crouching

in the woods near a grove.

The sycamore trees yawn at her presence;

the sun dapples against her brown fur.

When I visit her, she holds out her black hands,

cupped, wanting a crumb.

Instead, I give her an apple.

Do you like it?

No, she says, it is not a crumb.

It is sweeter.

But it is not a crumb.