It’s ok, You’re ok. You have to stay ok

You’re always ok. Things don’t bother you, because why should they.

It will always be ok, and that’s ok.

It has to be ok.

If you’re not ok, who will be.

Take the shot, bear the blow

It’s your place, it’s always been your place.

Know your place and don’t try and change it

Understand “ok” is the only feeling you can show

Always be yourself your told,

and this is you

The one with shoulders as wide as a mountain

Mountains that people climb; claim

Retreat to your own emotions on your own time

The world needs you to be ok

It’s ok to always be ok

At least I think it is

What could possibly be wrong with always just being ok

People have it harder than you

So you should be ok

Ok, so happiness is over 200 miles away

It’s not that far

and happiness still exists

so you have no reason to not be ok.

You feel alone and on the outside

But you’re just overthinking

You didn’t deserve to cry

You don’t deserve pity,

you’re not even that busy

Everyone gets stressed

You’re supposed to be gritty

You’re the man

What can bother you

You’re an alpha

Everyone thinks so

At least compared to everyone else

Ok?

You’re ok

You surrounded yourself this way

It’s your own fault you feel this way

People need you to be this way

Even if you feel you can’t go on this way

You have to stay

Your shoulders can take the weight

At least they have to anyway

Whether you like it or not

Even though you’re not ok

Never put on a face

That doesn’t say

“I’m ok.”