NFL Picks: Week 10

By A.J. Mitchell

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals

Russell Wilson should be able to continue leading the team on the ground while Adrian Peterson looks to pace Arizona. At the end of the day, I’d be surprised to see the Cardinals win without Carson Palmer at QB despite the Seahawks recent struggles. SELECTION: Seahawks

New Orleans Saints @ Buffalo Bills

Drew Brees and the red-hot Saints look to win their seventh straight game. The Bills defense has been tested and have showed that they’re legit but New Orleans offensive firepower looks to be too hot to handle. SELECTION: Saints

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears

Brett Hundley and Mitchell Trubisky will face off in this NFC North matchup. Bears RB Jordan Howard should be able to take off some pressure from Trubisky while Chicago’s stingy defense will try and slow down Packers RB Aaron Jones. SELECTION: Bears

Cleveland Browns @ Detroit Lions

Sorry Browns fans, this isn’t your week. Lions QB Matthew Stafford looks to have a big week against a porous Cleveland secondary. SELECTION: Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts

The Steelers quartet of Big Ben, Le’Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster will be too much for the Colts defense. Business will indeed be boomin’. SELECTION: Steelers

Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have been one of the league’s biggest surprises as they are 5-3 with a top defense led by CB Jalen Ramsey. The key to their victory will be containing LA running back Melvin Gordon while also keeping QB Philip Rivers in check. SELECTION: Jaguars

New York Jets @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has continued their struggles while the Jets’ offense has been clicking. With the potential absence of Bucs QB Jameis Winston, this game may be in jeopardy for them but have no fear, Ryan Fitzpatrick is here to pick up the win against his former team. SELECTION: Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans

Andy Dalton and the Bengals look to head into Tennessee and lead the team to an upset over Marcus Mariota and the Titans. The key for Cincy won’t be A.J. Green, but instead look for RB Joe Mixon and TE Tyler Kroft to find the end zone. SELECTION: Bengals

Minnesota Vikings @ Washington Redskins

Kirk Cousins will need to be able to find ways to score against the tough Vikings defense to win. The Vikings look for their fifth straight win and will need RB’s Jerrick McKinnon and Latavius Murray to run through the Washington defense. Which is more likely? SELECTION: Vikings

Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Rams

This game is simple, if the Texans can stop the Rams offense, they win. If they can’t, they lose. SELECTION: Rams

Dallas Cowboys @ Atlanta Falcons

In America’s Game of The Week, two high-scoring offenses clash in Atlanta. Matt Ryan will have a big game, but Dallas will have the last laugh. SELECTION: Cowboys

New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers

The Giants have had a very disappointing season and only have one win, which is one more than the 49ers. Giants TE Evan Engram looks to score a touchdown in his fourth straight game. SELECTION: Giants

New England Patriots @ Denver Broncos

Denver’s struggles have only gotten worse and playing against Tom Brady won’t make them any better. The game could become a nail-biter but ultimately, the Patriots will come out on top. SELECTION: Patriots

Miami Dolphins @ Carolina Panthers

The Dolphins and Panthers look to stay in the mix to win their divisions. Miami’s run game will struggle without Jay Ajayi while Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey looks to increase his role in the offense. SELECTION: Panthers