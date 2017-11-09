Clubhouse Restaurant closes for the season

By Anahiz Rivera, Contributing Writer

The Clubhouse Restaurant, located on the St. Bonaventure Golf Course, closed for the season on Nov. 1 2017. While the restaurant is only temporarily being shut down, many people have felt confused as to why this is happening.

Working in a restaurant can be very difficult, since owners need to have an adequate staff and the ability to pay them. They also have to worry about paying for supplies and electricity bills. All of these things seem to be some contributing factors as to why the Clubhouse Restaurant closed.

“After golf season winds down, business at the restaurant winds down as well, so, it just made economic sense to close it for the season,” said Thomas Missel, Interim Vice President for University Relations. “It saves the university, which maintains the building, on utility and maintenance costs, and it saves Aramark, which provides food services for the university, on staffing costs and potential food waste.”

The Clubhouse Restaurant has been open since 1929. It is partnered with Aramark an American food service, facilities and uniform services provider to clients in fields including education, healthcare, business, corrections and leisure. Aramark, which was founded in 1959, provides the Clubhouse Restaurant with food.

Missel believes this was the right thing for the restaurant to do given the fiscal reasons. The Clubhouse is expected to open again on April 1, 2017. Whether or not this will become an annual routine is unknown at this moment.