Schmidt vs. Schmidt rematch

The St. Bonaventure University men’s basketball team will be opening up its season this Saturday during an exhibition match against Alfred University in the Reilly Center.

Even though the game doesn’t count towards the Bonnies’ record, it’s more than special for head coach Mark Schmidt and his two eldest sons, Nick and Derek, who are guards for Alfred.

Mark Schmidt, who is entering his 11th season as the Bonnies’ head coach, wants to defeat Alfred, but he also wants to see his sons compete at their highest level.

“There are not many opportunities where your sons can play against you and vice versa,” said Mark Schmidt. “It’s something special we can talk about for the rest of our lives. When I’m old and a grandfather sitting on a porch drinking a beer, I can sit back and talk about what we did. It’s a special thing. We want to win the game, but I also want them to play well.”

Nick Schmidt, a 6-foot senior for the Saxons, couldn’t be more excited to make another valuable memory with his brother and dad. Last year, Bonaventure hosted Alfred for the annual exhibition game. This will be their second go-around facing their dad’s team, losing last year 99-72.

“I’m excited to play my dad because it’s an experience that will last a lifetime,” said Nick Schmidt. “We will be able to look back 20 years from now able to reminisce about how lucky we were to be able to have this opportunity. It’s an experience that not many families in the world are able to say they participated in, and we are lucky enough to now have done it twice.”

Derek Schmidt, a 6-foot 2 sophomore admitted there’s friendly competition between the family.

“For sure there’s a subtle competition between us,” said Derek Schmidt. “That’s what makes it fun. Making jokes and talking trash is something our family has done for as long as I can remember. Because this game is more than just a backyard Schmidt family football game, the smack talk is a little more important because it let’s us know that it is still all about the fun of it. There’s no winners or losers here.”

Nick agreed, mentioning how this year might be a little different than last year.

“There definitely is some smack talk going on over the phone and at home,” said Nick Schmidt. “Derek and I always talk about how we’re going to ‘drop buckets’ on them this year, and my dad just laughs and appreciates the joke. It seems like my dad may be a little more nervous this year than last. I know he’s heard the rumors that the Saxons are looking pretty good this year.”

To be able to play against the man’s team who taught him everything he knows about the sport means a great deal to Nick Schmidt. He said it’s a memory he’s glad to make and is excited to look back and talk about decades from now.

On Saturday, it’ll be Nick’s last time suiting up in the Reilly Center. From tournaments to just shooting around, he describes the RC as home.

“For me, it’s sad to think that this will be the last time to play against my dad as well as my last time to play at the Reilly Center,” said Nick Schmidt. “All through high school we used to play at the IAABO tournament, and it was always something I looked forward to, mainly because it was where I practiced on my game the most. It was basically my home court. It’s bittersweet to think this will be my last time I get to put on a jersey and get my name called at the Reilly Center.”

For Mark Schmidt, he’s proud to have seen Nick’s transformation over the years.

“It’s special for me being his dad and seeing how far he’s come as a young man and the strides he has made, not just as a basketball player but as a person,” said Mark Schmidt. “It really makes me proud.”

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team will play its exhibition game on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. in the Reilly Center, following the women’s exhibition game against Edinboro University at 5 p.m.