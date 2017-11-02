Joyce Field to undergo off-field renovations

By Emily Coughlin, Staff Writer

St. Bonaventure started a major project consisting of many upgrades to Joyce Field. The renovations to the field should be completely finished for this upcoming softball season, according to Tim Kenney, director of athletics.

The overall renovation of Joyce Field began two years ago when the Joyce family and St. Bonaventure staff started with the elements they knew they needed the most.

“We started with the main things we knew that we wanted to add like the turf field, new dugouts and a new scoreboard,” said Kenney.

The softball team has already used the turf field, and it has brought a lot of positives to practices and games. Head softball coach Mike Threehouse said the team is proud of the field and excited for what’s to come.

“The 2018 spring season will be the third spring we have played on it,” said Threehouse. “The team has adapted extremely well to it. It allows them more opportunities than ever to play games and practice.”

The team and fans are excited for the second phase of this renovation because it will add new bleachers, a new press box and additional parking that can be used for the main turf field as well, said Kenney. Kenney also emphasizes that when finished, this field will be a huge upgrade for the school, as well as the A10 softball league.

“This field may be the best facility for softball in the A10, if not in the whole northeast,” said Kenney.

Threehouse predicted that the fanbase will increase because of the beautiful accommodations.

“The new seating will be going in soon,” said Threehouse. “This will allow fans to sit together behind the umpire for a true ‘box seat’ experience. Fans also know they can travel from a more distant location and almost be sure the game will be played.”

Kenney agreed that the fans will be very appreciative of the upgraded facilities, but he also believes that they may increase perspective players and students in general because it will increase the beauty of our school.

“We have a very loyal group of fans that will be able to have a better experience,” said Kenney. “Softball is a valued sport here and our facilities show that.”

Threehouse said he hopes to host more events on the renovated fields, all in an effort to spark interest and bring more people to campus.

“The setup and condition of the field is perfect,” said Threehouse. “We have received fantastic feedback from all the teams that have visited St. Bonaventure.”

Kenney said that the overall renovations are basically what they envisioned two years ago when beginning this project, and he gives the Joyce family a lot of gratitude.

“We have a benefactor, Charlie Joyce and the Joyce family, that have been behind this project since day one, and they want to make sure this got done correctly,” said Kenney.

Though the field will be completed in the spring, renovations to the overall field area are not finished, said Kenney.

“It’s part of the bigger picture as we’re growing,” said Kenney. “We’re deciding what other things we want to add to the master plan on campus.”

Threehouse gives his thanks to President Emeritus Sr. Margaret Carney, O.S.F.

“I just kept reminding our former [Athletic Director] Steve Watson of the promise that was given to me by President Sr. Margaret Carney,” said Threehouse. “Without her backing and the extreme generosity of Mr. Charlie Joyce, I do not believe it would have ever gotten done. Our new athletic director, Tim Kenney, was the last piece of the puzzle, and upon his arrival, he jumped in and got it to the finish line.”

Threehouse said that the Bonnies are very proud of their renovated facility and are super excited for the upcoming season.

Allie Piergustavo, a junior firstbaseman on the softball team, said she has loved seeing it all come together.

“I’m really excited to see Joyce Field finally finished and coming together,” said Piergustavo. “When I came in the fall of my freshman year, the project was still getting started, so seeing it close to completion is so exciting. We got to paint the dugouts as a team, so it was nice to add our own touch to such a large project.”