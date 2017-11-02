Dress it up or down: “duck duck” boots

By Jenna Cosentino, Staff Writer

Duck boots have been all the rage as the go-to fall and winter boots for decades, but have recently made a comeback as Millennials staple boots for the past couple years.

During the holidays, it is next to impposible to find a single pair of “bean boots” on the shelves of the official retailer L.L. Bean. They are so popular they can be back ordered until about February or March. Tip: If you are looking for a pair, you should try and get your hands on them before Black Friday comes around.

Duck boots are so popular because they are one of the best boots for winter because of the thick sole that keeps you from slipping and sliding on your walk to class. You also can wear them with your favorite fuzzy winter socks that will keep your toes nice and toasty.

Duck boots are made in different colors and styles that will fit anyone’s aesthetic. The different types you can get are tall, short, slip-on, clogs, lace-up and zip-up. You can have the option to have the inside with fur, thinsulate and even with a pattern. Duck boots can come in colors like brown, black, grey, cream, tan, olive green, burgundy, navy and camouflage.

L.L. Bean makes the classic “bean boot” with neutral colors. They just recently launched a few different exotic colors and you also have the choice to get some with fur or lightly lined, depending on your price range. L.L. Bean duck boots range from $99 to $300. They are the more expensive type of duck boots, but there are cheaper options.

Buying with L.L. Bean has its beneifts. The brand is trustworthy and cares deeply about customer loyalty. L.L. Bean offers a lifetime warranty on all of their products. Don’t stress if you wear your bean boots right down to the sole, L.L. Bean has you covered.

Sperry has recently come out with their own version of duck boots. Their duck boots have more of an array of colors, styles, patterns and textures. You can get them either all in one solid color or having the top of the boot and bottom of the boot different colors. The Sperry style of duck boots is the way to go if you like anything other than neutral.

Duck boots are becoming increasingly popular. Finding them on the shelves of your favorite stores is becoming easier and easier. Stores like DSW and Famous Footwear are now selling a variety of duck boots, which also gives you a variety with the price tag.

Styling duck boots can be done in many ways.

If wearing jeans, you can tuck them into your boots and pull up your cute fuzzy socks so they are peeking out of the boots. If your jeans are too long at the end, you can cuff them, so they fit better in the boot or you can show the cuff.

If you are going for the ultimate cozy look, because you know we all have those days, throw on your baggy sweats and tuck the front of the sweats into the boots.

The best way to get the ultimate comfort out of the boots is wearing your pants of choice with a giant sweater or sweatshirt, blanket scarf, fuzzy socks or your giant parka. People might look at you funny because you look like a snowman, but hey they aren’t as warm as you.

Before you take a step outside on the first snowfall, rethink your shoe of choice. Those UGG boots you’ve had since high school may keep you warm, but they are not waterproof and you will be slipping and sliding all the way to class.

cosentjr15@bonaventure.edu