CPRC hosts annual Etiquette Dinner

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, the Career and Professional Readiness Center will host the etiquette dinner in the Doyle Dining Hall.

Once a year, the CPRC provides an interactive approach to teaching the finer points of dining etiquette and other interviewing tips over dinner and social situations.

The director of the CPRC, Connie Whitcomb, believes that this event is a great opportunity for students to learn proper manners at the dinner table. This event is part of the Competitive Edge Certificate Program, but is open to all students.

Whitcomb said this event is one of the most popular events. Last year, 85 students’ attended, and the CPRC received positive feedback about experiences.

“This event will give students the tools to know how to handle themselves in a professional dinning environment,” said Whitcomb. “A four-course meal will be served to students as well as a three-glassware setting.”

The four-course meal starts off with a soup or salad, continues with an appetizer, a choice of entrée between chicken breast with asiago pepper sauce or butternut squash ravioli and a dessert at the end. The CPRC team helps set up the dining hall and the Aramark staff will serve the dishes to the students.

“This event is the product of the CPRC, as we have developed a team to work this event,” said Whitcomb. “The Aramark staff, who work at the event, work hard and are wonderful. It is extremely hard to serve dinner to a hall full of people. They are wonderful and very supportive.”

Whitcomb said this event is unique because students learn certain things like table setting, European dining versus American dining, and how to handle different situations when involved with a client or job if ever out to eat.

“I love it and, from the feedback we have received from students in the past, they love it too,” Whitcomb said. “Students learn how to handle certain situations like if they spill a glass or how to eat foods that they don’t like.”

Kirsten Orshal, a sophomore accounting major, is participating in the EDGE Program and plans on attending the event. Orshal said that she is excited about the experience and meeting new people that are outside her major.

“This event will be a great way for me to meet other students outside my major,” Orshal said. “Also, it will help me learn how to dine with clients and co-workers in my line of work.”

Orshal said she hopes to work in consulting.

This will be Orshal’s second event that she will attend for the EDGE Program. According to St. Bonaventure University’s website, the program provides participating sophomores, juniors and seniors the opportunity to develop professional skills sought by employers and graduate students.

Whitcomb said she encourages all students to come to this event for a fun learning experience.

The deadline to register for the dinner is today at 5 p.m. The cost for the dinner is $10 and you can register at sbu.afford.com/paynow?storeid=1367.