Women’s soccer falls on senior day

By Ryan Signorino

Sports Assignment Editor

The St. Bonaventure University women’s soccer team fought back to tie the game in the second half but ultimately fell to Saint Joseph’s University 2-1 on senior day, Sunday Oct. 22.

Before kickoff, defender Sydney Cassagnol, goalkeeper Beth Moore, defender Alex Pochop, defender Brittany Tubiolo and midfielder Danielle Vis were honored for their service to the team. The girls’ families were all in attendance, and the players were presented with framed jerseys.

The Hawks rained on the parade though, controlling much of the first half and only allowing one shot from the Bonnies in the first 45 minutes.

Saint Joe’s struck first in the 17th minute. Freshman forward Morgan Bower ran onto a through ball and got past the Bonnies defense before tapping the ball past sophomore keeper Lauren Malcolm and opening the scoring.

Right after halftime, sophomore midfielder Erica Wallace nearly doubled the Hawks’ lead when her shot went over Malcolm and hit the crossbar. Sophomore forward Sydney Cerza followed suit for Bona’s in the 58th minute, turning on a Saint Joe’s defender and taking a shot while falling over, but her shot careened off the crossbar as well.

Nine minutes later, junior Mariah Marrero got the Bonnies back into the game. The forward received a ball on the right, shooting across the goal and put the ball in the side netting to tie the game at 1-1.

It looked like the game would be headed for overtime before Bower added another goal eight minutes from the end of the game, which was ultimately the winner.

St. Bonaventure had a chance right before the end of the game, when Cassagnol sent a free kick into the box, finding the head of Cerza, but the header was right to the keeper.

The Bonnies ended the 2017 season at 2-13-3, winning against University of Rhode Island at home on Oct. 8 and at Duquesne University on Oct. 19.

signorra15@bonaventure.edu