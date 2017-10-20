Rainy days bring new fashion trends

When it comes to fashion, don’t let a little rain dampen current fashion trends. The rain actually allows people to dress in styles and trends you can’t always wear.

There are so many cute outfits that can be worn on a rainy day whether it is cold or warm outside. Take advantage of this rain spell we have come across and try out some new styles and trends.

Fall 2017 fashion is bringing back old rustic plaid patterns, which can be worn as ponchos with dark jeans, rubber rain boots and a matching umbrella. The best umbrella with this ensemble would be one with a neutral color that can be worn with most outfits.

If you really love fashion in the rain, there are many styles and patterns of umbrellas to dress up an outfit.

Walking around on a rainy day with a fashionable umbrella can be fun because there is so much you can do with the umbrella. An umbrella can give an outfit a completely different look and feel.

Rain boots don’t always have to be tall and up to your knees. Ankle rain boots have become very popular in recent years. On colder days, tall rain boots, a dress, peacoat or trench coat and fun umbrella can be the perfect outfit. You could also pair ankle rain boots with a pair of jeans that are frayed at the bottom to give the look a more rustic vibe.

The ankle rain boots and jeans would work well with a plaid scarf and coat. These ankle boots are also a great way to incorporate the trend of fishnets. A pair of distressed jeans with fishnet leggings underneath and a big sweater looks awesome with ankle rain boots. It is a more casual way to wear fishnet tights. If this is not the look you are going for, socks with ankle rain boots also have a fun look and will keep you warm on these chilly fall days.

If you choose a coat rather than a raincoat on a rainy day, the umbrella is an important part of your outfit, but if you choose a raincoat that may be enough. Raincoats are very fashionable, especially this season. Silhouettes have become very popular in fashion and raincoats are the perfect way to complete a daring silhouette look.

Many stores like ASOS, ZARA, Forever21, Urban Outfitters and many athletic stores have been coming out with raincoats that are changing fashionistas fear of rainy days.

Raincoats that flare at the bottom are perfect for dresses and rain boots together. If it is colder out, you can even add leggings or a scarf.

Transparent rain jackets along with other clothing pieces have been becoming more and more popular. This look pairs best with an athletic look, if it is not raining too harshly: sneakers, leggings and a transparent coat.

Rainy days might seem dark and gloomy, but your spring accessories can still be worn.

Have fun in the rain and with what you wear, because there is so much creativity to be used styling these outfits. Fall fashion in the rain makes rainy days so much easier to get through.

Brianna McKnight

Staff Writer

mcknigbl15@bonventure.edu