Hypocrisy of the GOP

By Sean Mickey

America is dealing with education and healthcare problems among other things, but some people believe there is a larger issue.

The Republican Party has been pushing their “Pro-life” movement since the mid 70s after the Supreme Court’s decision of Roe v. Wade. Republicans believe they must protect the unborn’s right to life but, at the same time, are limiting women’s rights. They also seem to believe that our constitution should be interlocked with the Bible.

Maybe they’ve forgotten what our nation’s founding fathers said. In the Treaty of Tripoli, John Adams stated, “The government of the United States of America is not in any sense founded on the Christian religion.”

John Adams’ quote is interesting considering that current Republican leaders think otherwise.

Even Congressmen John McCain misinterpreted what the founding fathers created, stating, “The Constitution established the United States of America as a Christian nation.”

Yet, Thomas Jefferson said, “Our civil rights have no dependence on our religious opinions.”

The Constitution aside, Republicans also seems to disagree with the Bible, even though they preach it. If Republicans are so devout and religious, why have they forgotten that Jesus Christ said to feed the hungry, always pray in secret and give to the poor?

The same party that shoves protecting the unborn down our throats is the same party that believes we should roll back the Affordable Care Act that protects 28 million Americans.

They have threatened cuts on food stamps, welfare and even veterans’ benefits. The GOP has consistently made cuts to programs supporting elders, the young and those with disabilities. Republicans, as of late, have attacked women and their ability to control their bodies.

The GOP doesn’t want to guarantee maternity leave but wants to ban abortion. In the words of writer Warren Blumenfeld, “I suppose that, since these women have already been born, the GOP has lost its concern for them.”

The Republican Party pushes abortion legislation as a way of attracting single-issue voters. It’s also important to keep in mind that only 19.6 percent of congress is female. Should a group comprised primarily of men be deciding a mostly female issue?

A great way for the GOP to support the people of our country would be to promote programs that aid our nation, not programs that undermine our rights. In comparison, if Republicans believe gun restrictions undermine our rights, then how is banning abortions not also undermining our rights?

I personally believe that our political leaders should spend more time discussing issues such as maternity leave, health care, education and the environment and less time on fetuses.

