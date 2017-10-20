Contraception isn’t a right

By Luke Nolan
Last week, a video released by attn:, a media organization, went viral. In it, actress and activist Sophia Bush claimed not only that birth control is a human right, but she also made the argument that government should not interfere with access to birth control (which it doesn’t).
By claiming that birth control is a “human right,” one implies and justifies increased government interference and regulation of the body. While not only being condescending, Bush is also blatantly contradictory.
She fails to understand just what the implications of making birth control a “human right” are, namely increased regulation of one’s body.
Approved by the FDA in 1960, “the pill” has since come into common usage throughout the nation, as well as the world.
“31 percent of women and girls take the pill to ease (menstrual pain),” according to the FDA, citing the Guttmacher Institute.
However, what is not even brought up in the attn: video are the common side effects of using oral birth control, namely weight gain, severe menstrual cramps, increased risk of stroke, blood clots, worsening of depression and infertility even after one stops taking oral contraceptives.
According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, usage of oral contraceptives also increases one’s risk of getting breast, liver and cervical cancer.
Given these side effects, it would be hard to rationalize using the pill for cosmetic purposes such as acne or even to regulate one’s cycle, when the side-effects of using oral contraception often worsen the problem and then some.
A major problem in regards to how artificial contraception has negatively impacted society would be its effect on relationships, conceptions of human worth and the family.
The term “birth control” is nothing if a tad Orwellian. Since its introduction, the pill has had catastrophic consequences in terms of personal relationships. Birth control has led to the rejection of the consequences of sex and the responsibilities involved in that consequence, namely raising a child.
The pill has divorced sex from its most fundamental and important purpose, that of pro-creation.
The pill becomes an avenue in which one can escape responsibility and commitment. This leads to the degradation of a person now viewed as merely a means of pleasure, rather than an end in themselves.
Furthermore, this rejection of responsibility and shift towards short term, pleasure-oriented hook-up culture, has led to endemic levels of fatherless households as well as sexual abuse; all of which is tied back to the reduction of people to mere means of achieving sexual gratification rather than individuals with intrinsic dignity and worth.
The pill has reduced intimate relationships to something selfish, shortening relationships and enabling the throwaway culture often referred to by Pope Francis.
While the original intentions of the pill were to strengthen marriages, the consequences from that hypothesis have been catastrophic in terms of relationships, fatherless households and physical and mental health.
Given the failure of the “hypothesis,” perhaps it is time to seek a better, less intrusive and more natural way to be healthy – one that does not require or promote the ingestion of harmful carcinogens and the crumbling of relationships and self-worth.
nolanl17@bonaventure.edu
[…] fact that this article cites the pill as a deterrent of “pro-creation” is wildly archaic, and its oversight in […]
Birth control for me and a lot of other people isn’t about limiting pregnancy, it’s about not being in agonizing pain and exhaustion to the point I can’t get out of bed once a month. It is the best medication to deal with that. It lightens period and PMS, and allows people with both anxiety and anemia not to have panic attacks because not enough oxygen is getting around their bodies to allow them to be functional. It helps people with periods not bleed into the ocean when they are swimming somewhere that sharks might go. It helps women on nature hikes and camping trips not have to bury things of plastic bag things that could attract bears.
Also, birth control saves women’s and children’s lives. It save lives, both maternal and infant, because the more planning the family can do, the healthier the pregnancy will be. Birth control helps women and men in commit relationships with each other plan out how many kids they are going to have while still being devoted to each other, aka family planning. It helps women live a lot longer, because their body’s are more able to have the child if they plan for it, and are more able to carry the child to term and not miscarry. It helps the kids be more likely to grow up into adults without getting severely ill and then having enough money to send each of the kids to school to prepare them for more meaningful work. Fewer children get malaria in villages that are otherwise the same in villages with birth control than in villages that don’t have birth control, because the parents can plan for the children and the children’s future, and actually get anti-malaria bed nets for all their children. And the birth control methods that are more effective are the pill (specifically the one that limits the number of periods a person has a year, which also drastically improves girls’ chance of getting an education after puberty around the world), the IUD, and the implant, which go from 99% effective to 100% if combined with a condom. And family planning is a right. As is healthcare in 164 countries.
It helps prevent the transmission of STIs by providing an impermeable barrier, if the person does not have a reason to think they have an STI. It helps people who have STIs still be in commit relationships.
So, why are you against it?
The stupidity of some people… I have no words