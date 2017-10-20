Bonnies grab second win in thrilling fashion

The St. Bonaventure women’s soccer team grabbed its second win of the season last night, defeating Duquesne University by the final score of 1-0 in Pittsburgh.

The Bonnies were on the board first within the 20 minute mark of the first half. After a Duquesne foul, senior defender Sydney Cassagnol sent the ensuing free kick forward. The ball found its way to freshman Alex Thompson, who played it to Mariah Marrero for her first collegiate goal.

Marrero, a transfer student from the University of Elon in North Carolina, has battled injury throughout her career, missing part of her freshman year and the entirety of her sophomore season. Marrero has had a recent run out at forward for the Bonnies, and last night it paid dividends. For Thompson, the assist was also a career first as a Bonnie.

From this point on, Duquesne really began to pile on the pressure as they searched for an equalizer. The Dukes outshot the Bonnies 18-6 and had a 9-1 advantage in the number of corner kicks given. However, only four of those 18 shots were on target, and sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Malcolm was able to protect her box from those nine corners.

Malcolm ended with four recorded saves on the game and a fourth clean sheet for the season. The defense for St. Bonaventure also held strong, preserving on to the one goal lead for well over an hour.

This win now puts the Bonnies’ record at 2-13-1 on the season, as the Dukes lose their fifth game of the season and are now 10-5-2.

St. Bonaventure finishes up its season during their Senior Night against Saint Joseph University this coming Sun., Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Marra Athletics Complex.