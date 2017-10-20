Bona alum empowers young women

When Kayte Malik was finishing up her MBA in 2016 at the University of Notre Dame, she came up with the idea of Dresscode.

The idea behind Dresscode is that there is beauty in technology and innovation. Malik said she hopes to erase the stigma that computer science and technology are seen as “nerdy” and “boring.”

Dresscode is a company that sells coding bracelets designed with different meanings that come with a code. You take that code and plug it into the Dresscode website and it unlocks a handful of different lessons that teach you how to code. The different lessons teach you about HTML, CSS, JavaScript.

Having spent most of her career in technology, Malik was usually the only girl in the room.

“Technology is a really great career, but it doesn’t attract women like in other fields,” said Malik. Her passion is to expose more women and girls into the technology field. “The U.S. workforce needs these skills,” said Malik.

“Inspire others to do great things” is Malik’s main objective, one she said was forged at St. Bonaventure, which helped her a lot in her career and success.

“Bona’s has built me to be kind and help others,” said Malik. “Also the reason why I choose the University of Notre Dame for business school as they have similar values as St. Bonaventure.”

Malik graduated from St. Bonaventure in 2003 with a degree in Business Information Systems from the school of business and continued her education at the University of Notre Dame to get her MBA. She is a part of the National Alumni Association Board and is communication committee chair for the board.

Although Malik is being a successful girl boss, she has faced some challenges and obstacles that she had to overcome.

“Being an entrepreneur, you are always learning and there is always room to more learn,” said Malik.

Dresscode bracelets are made by hand, but soon they are going to be mass produced. Malik said she did not know know anything about manufacturing before starting Dresscode, so she had to visit a bunch of different manufacturing businesses to see what one would fit her company best.

“It is a blessing and a curse being an entrepreneur, you have to learn on your feet and learn as much as you can to get your business where you want it to be,” said Malik. “There are always problems that need to be solved.”

Overall, Malik said the four biggest hurdles she’s faced would be software development for Dresscode, pushing a product that is good for the consumer, learning as much as possible and financing.

Over time, Malik’s career has always been on an upward slope, and she spent most of her career in Fortune 100 companies. She always knew that she wanted a leadership position in a large corporation or wanted to start her own business. Malik said that having her own business, give her the chance to actually to build something great. She is able to build her own her business and is able to help other people be successful.

Follow Dresscode on Instagram, @dresscodetech, or visit their website, https://www.dresscodetech.com.

