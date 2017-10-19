Timid Empathy

Come a bit closer, yes you, stranger.

I want to get to know you. Hey now! I’m serious here!

Don’t laugh, that’s mean you know.

Drop me your name, maybe your story,

perhaps your life at home. I want to know you.

You matter to me, stranger.

We both get the chance to see each other,

but only through the wall of cracked glass that rests between

us.

Are you nervous? Are you scared? Are you

happy?

Are you broken? Are you in need of a friend?

I wish I could tell, I truly do.

Where is that courage I had just a minute ago?

Lost in the wind, that’s for sure.

What will happen if I take a chance?

Will you raise a gun or an open hand?

Will you say hello again, or is this a one night stand?

-sigh-

Whatever the case, I only want to say one thing.

I’m only guessing, but I think you’re a blessing.

-JM

