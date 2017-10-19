Richter Center gets a facelift

By Nicholas Gallo

Staff Writer

The Sandra A. and William L. Richter Center at St. Bonaventure University was recently equipped with a new lower fitness center.

Rob DeFazio, interim executive director for Residential Living and Conduct and the director of the Center for Activities, Recreation and Leadership, said the equipment will provide opportunities for students and faculty when working out.

The new equipment was installed over midterm break.

According to the university’s website, more than 80 percent of students participate in intramurals, club sports or fitness programs each year. The Richter Center is the headquarters for club sports and intramurals.

“We haven’t touched the lower fitness area since we opened in 2004,” said DeFazio. “We started having things get rusty and started to break down. We wanted to figure out what to do and how to satisfy everyone who comes to the center.”

DeFazio said $95,000 was set aside from activity fees to help with projects for the center. DeFazio and his colleagues try to plan a project every year to “enhance what they offer to students, visitors and faculty.”

“It was money well spent,” said DeFazio. “Students and faculty are happy and impressed with the results.”

Percy Brown, a senior theatre major, said he enjoys working out at the Richter seven days a week for two to three hours a day. Brown was surprised by the amount the renovations cost.

“I thought it would have been at least 30 grand,” said Brown. “Knowing that it costs so much, I am more appreciative and grateful for this much-needed upgrade.”

With the money, the Richter has acquired many new features for the weight area. Equipment such as a push sled, new plates, new dumb bells, a plyo box, the new weight rig with monkey bars and new isolation machines were purchased. In addition, new turf flooring that spells out “Saint Bonaventure,” in white print was installed.

“The new squat racks are my favorite,” said Brown. “The upgrade in space was much needed because it allows more room to do exercises for me.”

DeFazio was pleased about the result of the gym’s new look. He said there have been positive responses so far and hopes the positivity continues as more students, faculty and alumni continue to use the facility.

“Faculty and students have had the same reactions to the gym,” said DeFazio. “They love the look of it. It is impressive and they never thought of having the turf in the Richter.”

In the future, DeFazio is planning on upgrading the fitness-on-demand in the multipurpose room. DeFazio wants to improve the Wi-Fi in the room so everyone would be able to do a workout on their personal smart devices.

“It is difficult when one person is using just one fitness workout on the projector,” said DeFazio. “Having the fitness-on-demand available for everyone to use on their smartphones, iPads or even laptops will be easier for members to workout personally in the room.”

DeFazio said he wants students, faculty and alumni to come in and give feedback.

The Richter is open from 6 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to midnight on Sundays.

gallonv17@bonaventure.edu