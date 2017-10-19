Advising Compass Center changes location

By Emily Losito

Associate Editor

The Student Success Center on the first floor of Plassmann Hall has a new addition: the Advising Compass Center. The center, which three faculty members created at the beginning of this academic year, was previously located in the basement of Plassmann.

In the basement, the center didn’t get much foot traffic, according to Heather Harris, assistant professor of journalism and strategic communication.

“It’s awesome to have a centralized resource,” Harris said regarding the new location. “Most times, I would refer students to the resources there now anyways.”

The services were previously temporarily located in the education department in the annex of Plassmann, according to Carol Fischer, professor of accounting. Fischer, who was one of three faculty members to spearhead the center, said the education faculty were welcoming.

“Since most students have classes in Plassmann, the new location gets a lot of traffic on a day-to-day basis,” Fischer said. “In addition, I think that locating the Advising Compass Center within the centralized location of student support services will also enhance visibility…. Students can’t take advantage of services unless they know they are available…”

The Advising Compass Center is comprised of professors and staff members who volunteer their time to be there, according to Harris.

“It’s fabulous that [the university’s] faculty want to help students be successful,” Harris said. “We notice, as concerned faculty who want to see students succeed, that advising is offered at different levels across campus.”

Nancy Casey, associate professor of elementary education, said the advisers that signed up are all “students-first people.”

“What we’re trying to do is have more options for students to get answers,” said Casey, who also helped create the center. “If students are uncomfortable going to their own advisors, like if they’re switching out of a major, they can come [to the Advising Compass Center].”

In addition to advisors helping out students who haven’t been assigned to them, Fischer said, “I think the center can be especially helpful for students who have not found faculty or staff mentors to help them consider questions about their academic decisions.”

The Advising Compass Center has faculty volunteers from various academic schools with office hours throughout the academic week. Students are encouraged to stop by with any questions regarding course changes, switching majors and other issues. No appointment is necessary.

lositoek14@bonaventure.edu